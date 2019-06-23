The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday, appealed to the residents of Badagry town over epileptic power supply being experienced in the town and explained that the feeder supplying the town is grossly overloaded with the transmission power transformers in Agbara.

The General Manager, Corporate Communication EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, made the appeal in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, Lagos.

“We have equally made move to balance the load but we are constraint by their Central Transmission (CT) ration and other technical matters.

“We are managing to patrol this station each time it tripped on overload or earth faults despite the dilapidated bad roads.

“Our technical crew is working round the clock to restore power supply to the town,’’ he said.

He promised that electricity supply to the town would be restored as soon as the fault was fixed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

