Bandits in Zamfara State have given conditions for laying down their arms. One of the conditions is that extra-judicial killings of Fulani, especially in local markets, should be halted.

The bandits are also demanding that they be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation.

Zamfara police commissioner, Usman Nagoggo, disclosed these demands of the armed bandits terrorising the state during a meeting with vigilantes and volunteers popularly known as Yan Sakai, Daily Trust reports.

Nagoggo said authorities had recently reached out to the armed men and that they had assured that they would stop the carnage in the state only on conditions.

“Part of the conditions they gave was that the Yan Sakai should halt the extra judicial killings of Fulani especially in local markets. The bandits said they should be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation.

“That is why we are holding this meeting to intimate you about the new peace road map being designed by the government. In a situation whereby a local vigilante will kill one of the bandits and the armed men would slay about 30 persons in retaliation, what is the gain here?” ” Nagogo asked.

The police boss urged the leaders of the vigilantes to reach out to their followers and ask them to stop unlawful executions of suspected criminals, adding that “it is part of what is fuelling the crises.”

In his reaction, the secretary of the Yan Sakai group in the state, Sani Babbar Doka, said: “In the peace pact that took place about three years ago, we surrendered our arms as demanded by the government, but the armed criminals did not. We are ready for anything that will ensure that peace returns to our communities, but not at the detriment of the opposing group,” he said.

