Fast rising artist, Taiwo K is out with a brand new song title ‘‘Alubarika” featuring sensational artist, Kenny T, which has the potentials to take over the music chart anytime soon.

The new tune is specifically dedicated to all out there and this will surely blow your mind.

It was produced by Shisanz Beat.

You can download the tunes here:

https://www.naijaveteran.co/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Taiwo-K-Kenny-T-%E2%80%93-Alubarika-.mp3

Taiwo and Kehinde Oshilaja are students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye. Taiwo is studying Business Administration while Kehinde is studying Mathematics.

