The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Mr. Olu Onemola, has resigned his appointment.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa.

Mr. Onemola was also Special Assistant on Social Media to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The resignation, according to the statement, is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, by Onemola.

It said that Onemola thanked Lawan for the offer to continue to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate, “which I’m sure is borne out your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.”

“However, at this time, given my antecedents and the controversy this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role will build upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public,” Onemola said.

The Senate President, the statement added, has since approved the resignation and wished Onemola all the best in his future endeavours.

