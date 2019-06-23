Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has expressed her readiness to collaborate with medical practitioners to play up health initiatives in various fields to the ultimate benefit of the people.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also a Medical Doctor, spoke at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when she received leadership and members of the Lagos State Chapter of Medical Women Association on courtesy visit.

Recalling the various medical mission programmes held across the state during the electioneering period, especially on cervical and breast cancer screening, the wife of the Governor said she would be willing to further collaborate with the association in implementing more health initiatives to allow more people to benefit.

According to her, “In the area of health screening, that is one thing that we really capitalize on especially in the Medical Women Association. We did a lot during the campaign period too on cervical and breast cancer screening and let me use this opportunity to assure you that we would be willing to further partner to ensure that more people benefit in this regard.”

Besides, Sanwo-Olu urged more doctors who are women to join the association and lend their voice to issues in the medical field, apart from working in the hospitals.

“All we know to do is to work work work and keep patients all the time then forget ourselves and then we grumble all the time that our presence are not being recognized wherever we are. So, I want to encourage more medical women to be up and doing. Apart from just working inside the hospitals, we should be a voice out there in terms of advocacy on medical field,” she said.

She also commended members of the association for their laudable work and sacrifice to humanity, just as she urged them to continue with the selfless service to the people.

“I am happy to see all of you. Thank you all for the wonderful works you are doing in the association. You sacrifice a lot of time, energy and finances too. It’s been a long time I have been able to attend the meetings but I am with you in spirit though not physically present all the time,” she said.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Dr Bakare congratulated the First Lady and her husband for successfully taking over the mantle of leadership in Lagos State, while also expressing the readiness of the association to work with the new government to deliver on their health initiatives in the state.

