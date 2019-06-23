The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Sunday declared Port Harcourt International Airport runway safe and open for flight operations.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, confirmed the development in a statement.

Yakubu said the airspace which was shut after Air Peace Aircraft 5N BRN skidded off the runway at about 15:00hrs on Saturday had been re-opened.

She said the aircraft involved in the incident was pulled out of its obstructing position at about 15:08hrs on Sunday.

Yakubu said that at 17:55hrs on Sunday, after a thorough inspection of the runway by FAAN’s team of engineers, the airspace was declared safe and open for flight operations

She said Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued a notice to airmen to that effect in line with standards and recommended practice.

“Following a skidding incident yesterday involving an Air Peace flight with registration number 5N BRN, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt, the Port Harcourt International Airport runway has been thoroughly inspected and cleared.

“The airport is now reopened for normal flight operations.

“The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued a notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to that effect in line with standards and recommended practice.

“We want to assure all airport users that FAAN is committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort,” Yakubu said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

