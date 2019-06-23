Fans of Plateau United FC of Jos have created a website to promote and ensure better support for their beloved team, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Albert Dakup, Plateau United Media Officer, who said this in a statement on Saturday in Jos, said that the fans were made up of professionals in different fields of human endeavour, committed to supporting the club.

“The website will be operated by fans of the club in collaboration with the office of the Media Officer of the Club. It will serve as a window between the club and the outside world,” he said.

Media Officer quoted Isaac Sanda, Coordinator of the fans club as saying that the website would also serve as an avenue for marketing the club’s players to the outside world.

Sanda explained that the fans of the club decided to establish the website to complement efforts of its management in making the club a household name in Nigerian football.

The coordinator expressed concern over United’s poor outing in the Nigeria Professional Football League season that just ended but expressed optimism that the team would do well in their next outing, by winning laurels.

Sanda urged the players and technical crew to brace up for the challenges ahead by winning the ongoing National Aiteo Cup.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

