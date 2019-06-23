The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has assured that the corporation would continue to support local companies, within the entire hydrocarbon value-chain, for the growth of the nation’s economy.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Baru gave the assurance during a plant tour of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, an indigenous oil company in Tin Can Island, Lagos.

He said NNPC was ready to encourage MRS in whatever way it could, adding that MRS would be given priority in terms of gas supply in order to keep it growing and ultimately, grow the economy.

“As we always encourage players in this industry, it is good to see MRS localising production to ensure it provides employment to the people, improves the economy and produces quality products at a much lower price,” he said.

He congratulated the management of the company for venturing into manufacturing alongside their core area of oil trading.

The GMD said he was particularly impressed with the way the company packaged lubricants, including home care products and insecticides, noting that such products were always in demand.

“There are vast opportunities for partnership with NNPC Retail which is also going into lubricants manufacturing, especially in terms of blending and packaging of their products.

“So in terms of collaboration, it is a win-win situation for both of us.”

He described the newly constructed MRS Plant, which boasted state-of-the-art equipment, as one that could compete favourably with any plant of its type anywhere in the world in all ramifications.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, thanked the GMD for the visit, which he said had energised the company in its quest to remain a key player in the nation’s downstream and manufacturing sectors.

He said with NNPC’s assurance of constant gas supply to the plant, MRS was upbeat about meeting its objectives by providing Nigerians quality products at highly competitive prices.

Dantata described the GMD as father of the industry who had been very supportive toward the growth of indigenous companies.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

