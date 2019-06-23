Nigeria’s Super Falcons have begun a sit-in protest at their hotel in Grenoble France, until all their outstanding bonuses are paid.

ESPN reported that the protest began after their elimination by Germany in the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The players told ESPN that they would not leave the hotel until they are paid the bonuses they are owed from two past games, against Gambia and Senegal, from two and three years ago.

The bonuses totalled about $5,600 U.S.

The players alleged that they have only been paid half of the money.

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick told ESPN that all the remaining allowances have been paid.

According to ESPN, the Super Falcons also claimed that they are owed five days of daily allowance while at the World Cup.

The players are also demanding their share of the World Cup participation fee from FIFA, which is not scheduled to be paid out until September.

The Super Falcons also staged a protest over bonuses after winning the 2016 African title in Cameroon.

The team also sat in at a South African hotel for three days in 2004 after winning the African title until outstanding allowances were paid.

