Six members of a cybercrime syndicate have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for impersonating the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Reverend Nicholas Okoh.

The syndicate, allegedly led by Jehu Kwasu, was arrested in Kaduna, for using a fake Facebook account of the Reverend to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of several millions of naira.

Investigation by ICPC revealed that the syndicate posts fictitious distress stories on the fake Facebook account to con prominent citizens, top government officials and politicians into believing that it was Reverend Okoh that was making the plea for help.

The Commission further found out that the group was also impersonating other top clergymen of the Anglican Communion, such as Bishops Zakari Nyam, Moleku and Lamido to commit their nefarious acts.

Five of the suspects are currently on administrative bail from the Commission, leaving only Kwasu, who is yet to meet his bail conditions.

It is noteworthy that the suspects have made useful statements to the Commission and will be charged to court soon after the conclusion of investigation.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

