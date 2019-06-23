A sports enthusiast and analyst, Mr. Deji Okeowo, has advised the technical crew of the Super Eagles on how the team’s performance could be enhanced at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, it is crucial for the Eagles to know how to convert chances to goals.

“The Super Eagles created many chances against the Burundi team, but unfortunately wasted those chances due to anxiety to score.’’

“The ability of creating chances in a match and utilising them determines the winning and the loses.’’ he said.

Okeowo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Sunday.

He, however, commended the team’s victory over the Burundi, adding that a lot of work needed to be done by the technical crew, especially in the defence and forward.

He also wants the Eagles to be focused and to exhibit discipline so as to fly high in the competition.

