Swiss ace Roger Federer has won his 10th Halle title after 13 finals, overpowering Belgian David Goffin in two straight sets 7-6 6-1.

He broke Goffin in the last game to clinch victory and also make history as the first player to record 10 titles in the tournament’s history.

Federer also qualified for the final last year in this tournament in Germany, called Noventi Open, but was stunned by Next Generation star Borna Coric.

In total, Federer has now won a record 102 titles in his career, including a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles, and a record 6 ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal has 82 titles and Novak Djokovic 74. Pete Sampras, who played ahead of this generation had 64.

Most titles won by tournament

Halle 10

Basel 9

Wimbledon 8

Dubai 8

Cincinnati 7

Federer – Most Finals By Tournament

Basel 14

Halle 13

Wimbledon 11

Nitto ATP Finals 10

Dubai 10

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

