The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Sunday said it had approved N1.3 billion for the payment of benefits and allowances of 247 Area Councils’ retirees.

The Director, FCT Area Council Pensions Board, Mr Nanzing Nden disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

Nden said that the amount would be used to settle pensions of 247 Area Councils’ retirees, including retired teachers.

” We recall that at the last briefing, I intimated you of the fact that we are going to start an advance payment system for retirees from our system.

” So, as at today, we only have 31 files that have been sent to us from the month of May to date for a total liability of N138 millions, which is outstanding.’’

The director said the board was sticking on the plan that by September, the board intended to pay its pensioners three months before their retirement date.

He said the idea was to run away from the former system, where people retired and stay for years before getting their benefits.

Nden said that by the year 2020, the board would perfected a vision of paying its prospective pensioners six months ahead of their retirement.

He said the board had received approval of the tenders board of the FCTA for pensioners’ files be converted to e-files, adding that old files would be sent to FCT Archives for storage.

He said going forward, the board would have the software for files or documents.

He said such files or documents must be converted to an e-environment for easy work flow.

He assured that from now, the FCT Area councils Pensions Board would be a reference point to other systems.

He advised the retirees to be patient and allow the finance and account units to follow the necessary process.

