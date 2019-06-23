Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has confirmed the assassination of General Seare Mekonnen, chief of staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, along with retired Major General Gezal Abera.

In an update provided on the botched coup attempt in Amhara region on Saturday, Abiy said the military men were killed on Saturday night within Seare’s residence, by his bodyguard, who has been arrested.

Earlier reports had indicated that Seare was wounded and not dead.

Prime Minister Abiy also confirmed the killing of Dr. Ambachew Mekonnen, president of Amhara Regional Government and his advisor Ezez Wassie.

“The regional attorney general Migbaru Kebede also sustined heavy injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment”. Abiy said.

The statement blamed the botched coup on Brigadier General Asaminew Tsige, head of the regional government’s Peace and Security Bureau, acting in collaboration with some other people, not identified.

“Many of the individuals involved in the attacks have been arrested and there is an ongoing operation to arrest the remaining`”, Abiy said.

Read the full statement:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

