Edo State Governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki has attacked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole for linking him with the crisis at the Edo House of Assembly, calling him a bias leader.

A statement by Obaseki, through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Oshiomhole “needs to hear from all parties in a matter before taking sides.”

Osagie said the government read with utter astonishment a statement credited to Oshiomhole, with respect to Obaseki’s alleged role in the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.

He said apart from the fact that he based his conclusion on a totally false and baseless premise, the government believed that he could have shown that he did not have a vested interest by simply inquiring from his friend, the governor directly, or any official of the State Working Committee of the party as to what actually transpired.

“Failure to satisfy the basic tenets of natural justice, which makes fair hearing from all sides of a matter mandatory, has clearly exposed his bias in this issue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the decisions relating to the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly recently elected by the House were taken by the State Working Committee and leaders of the party from across the state.”

“In deference to the rule of party supremacy, which the National Chairman so eloquently professes, the governor and all party members are obliged to respect the party’s decision, as we expect the National Chairman to also do,” he said.

Oshiomhole had, on Friday in Abuja, described the circumstances which produced Mr. Frank Okiye as the State Speaker as a shame.

“I am ashamed to talk about it but there is nothing to hide,” he said and wondered why ‘somebody’ wanted minority members of the House to pick the Speaker, while leaving out the majority.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

