Houthi militias launched a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Sunday, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Al Arabiya, quoting the spokesman of the Saudi coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki said the drone attack killed a Syrian, while seven other persons were injured.

Air traffic at the airport has returned to normal after it was suspended for around an hour as a precautionary measure.

A reporter of Al Arabiya reported that the attack hit the parking area of the airport.

Saudi allies, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain have condemned the Houthi militia attack on the Airport.

On Saturday, the fighter jets of the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Yemeni air space.

The Coalition alleged the drones were launched by the Houthi militia from the Sanaa Governorate. The Houthis are linked with Iran.

On June 12, the Houthi militia targeted Abha airport with a cruise missile which fell on the arrivals hall, injuring 26 civilians.

