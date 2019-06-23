By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, requires tutorial in governance on cabinet formation.

The governor was reacting to a statement by the PDP asking him to explain to Lagosians the reason for the delay in inaugurating his cabinet.

The Lagos State chapter of the party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, said the governor was uncoordinated, “hence the apparent total stagnancy in the governance of the state coupled with strongly rumoured cases of funds embezzlement, mismanagement and misappropriation.”

However, a statement issued by Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the PDP was apparently bereft of something better to do, saying it goes without saying that highly qualified and competent men and women would be appointed as commissioners by HE Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“However, we need to remind the PDP that the constitution is very clear about the issue of Cabinet. There is nowhere in the Constitution where a time frame is stipulated for State Chief Executives on the composition of Cabinet so the PDP needs some tutorials on not only party politics but government itself. If the party had done its due diligence by first consulting the constitution, it would not have issued a statement demanding that the governor hurriedly announces his cabinet members.

“The PDP needs to also be reminded that the governor had said it countless times during the electioneering that he would put in place a high quality cabinet composed of tested men and women who will join him to drive his vision of delivering a greater Lagos to all the citizens of the State,” he said.

Akosile said the PDP should therefore busy itself with more important issues that bother on social and economic development of the people.

