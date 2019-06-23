Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two members of a syndicate which specialised in robbing people of money withdrawn from ATM machines.

The police in a statement said their mode of operation is to lurk around banks and observe those withdrawing substantial amounts of money and trace such persons with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area for them to rob him/her.

Luck ran against them when the Area Commander of Ota Police Division, ACP Monday Agbonika and his men of operation PUFF ADDER sighted three men on a Bajaj motorcycle around First Bank in Ota, during one of their routine patrols.

The area commander asked his men to stop and search them.

On sighting the policemen, the men jumped off their motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were chased and two of them were apprehended while the third escaped.

Those arrested were identified as Ebenezer Olubukola, 30 and Olajide Oladejo, 29.

The police recovered one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT from them.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.

He also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang.

