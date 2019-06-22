Uganda recorded their first Africa Cup of Nations victory in 41 years as they defeated DR Congo in the second match of the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

The Cranes’ 23-year-old forward Patrick Kaddu opened the scoring, heading in from a corner after a well-timed run to the near post after 14 minutes.

Strike partner Emmanuel Okwi’s glancing header from a free-kick then doubled the lead three minutes after half-time.

Egypt defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in the tournament’s opening match on Friday.

Uganda lost all three group matches in 2017, in what was their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance since finishing runners-up in 1978.

In Cairo on Saturday, the lively Kaddu had two great opportunities to add to his tally with first-half headers, while team-mate Khalid Aucho saw a powerful long-range effort saved by DR Congo’s Ley Matampi.

Substitute Jonathan Bolingi had the best opportunity for two-time champions DR Congo – whose starting XI included West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie – but the Antwerp forward’s header struck the top of the crossbar, BBC reports.

