Uganda celebrate their victory

Uganda recorded their first Africa Cup of Nations victory in 41 years as they defeated DR Congo in the second match of the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

The Cranes’ 23-year-old forward Patrick Kaddu opened the scoring, heading in from a corner after a well-timed run to the near post after 14 minutes.

Strike partner Emmanuel Okwi’s glancing header from a free-kick then doubled the lead three minutes after half-time.

Egypt defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in the tournament’s opening match on Friday.

Uganda lost all three group matches in 2017, in what was their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance since finishing runners-up in 1978.

In Cairo on Saturday, the lively Kaddu had two great opportunities to add to his tally with first-half headers, while team-mate Khalid Aucho saw a powerful long-range effort saved by DR Congo’s Ley Matampi.

Substitute Jonathan Bolingi had the best opportunity for two-time champions DR Congo – whose starting XI included West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie – but the Antwerp forward’s header struck the top of the crossbar, BBC reports.

 