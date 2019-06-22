The Management of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, says it has commenced operations for the 2018/2019 academic year with seven students, six lecturers and five adjunct lecturers.

Mr Jide Shoaga, the university Registrar, told NAN in Lagos that the institution commenced operations on May 20.

Shoaga said that the National University Commission (NUC) had approved 15 courses for take off in the institution with only Faculty of Science and Faculty of Art, Management and Social Sciences.

He said Prof. Ayo Charles, a former Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor to oversee the institution.

According to him, the vice-chancellor assumed office on May 20 alongside the take off of academic activities and he will be unveiled at a later date.

“We took off with seven students, but as at June 15, we have 14 students for the 2018/2019 admission and by the grace of God, we will end the session in December.

The registrar assured parents and students of stable and uninterrupted academic calendar.

He said the university had two campuses officially approved by the NUC, the City campus, Yaba, and the Mega campus located in Lalopa Village, Ogun.

Shoaga added that the mega campus was located on 510 hectares of land and was under construction for Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Agriculture students.

He said the institution has hostel accommodation for male and female students, for four students per room.

The registrar said the tuition is between N300,000 and N350,000 per session.

He said that the institution had made it easy for parents as they could pay twice per semester, and the accommodation was affordable.

“Our accommodation is N250,000 per session, and presently, we have students on ground.

“There will be no academic interruption, because our students and lecturers are on ground and everything is going on fine.

“We have started with Faculty of Science; Faculty of Art, Management and Social Sciences.

“Under the Faculty of Science, we have programmes like Computer Science and Information Technology to which we have students.

“In the Faculty of Art, Management and Social Sciences, we have students, majority of them in Mass Communication.

“We have students in Microbiology; we have six lecturers and five adjunct lecturers, while the VC himself is a lecturer,” he said.

Shoaga said the university had facilities to accommodate about 4, 000 students, adding that a sick bay, male and female hostels, stable electricity and water supply were also available.

The registrar said the university had also commenced admission process for the 2019/2020 session.

He urged parents to enroll their children who were unable to secure admission in any of the Federal or State institutions to trinity university.

“We have commenced the process for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“We encourage parents to allow their children who are unable to secure admission into Federal or State universities to change to Trinity University,” the registrar said.

