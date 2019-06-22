Zlatan and Kizz Daniel

Adesina Michael

Nigerians have taken to social media on Saturday to vote for the better musician or entertainer between Kizz Daniel and Zlatan.

Kizz Daniel is the founder of Fly Boy Inc record label while Zlatan came into limelight in 2014, after he won the Airtel one mic talent show in Abeokuta, Ogun state – but he established himself with the release of ”Zanku” in 2018.

Some fans stated that Kizz Daniel is better because of his voice and does not need foul lyrics to make good music while some chose Zlatan because of his strong affiliation with street music.

Kizz Daniel’s fans argued that he had continually dropped good songs ever since his emergence with ‘Woju’ in 2016 while Zlatan fans insist he has more control of the masses with his free flowing style.

Just like the comparison between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems this will not end soon as the fans of both artistes keep defending their favourite.

Some of the songs released by Kizz Daniel in 2019 includes Madu, F**k you, Eko, Poko, and has also featured on ‘True’ with Reekado Banks, Elo baby with Young John and Tiwa Savage while Zlatan featured on ”Am I A Yahoo Boy” with Naira Marley, This Year, 4 (Days) Nights in Ekohtiebo.

Here are some of the tweets: