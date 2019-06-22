Nigerians have taken to social media on Saturday to vote for the best musician or entertainer between Kizz Daniel and Zlatan.

PM News understands that Kizz Daniel is the founder of Fly Boy Inc record label while Zlatan came into limelight in 2014, after he won the Airtel one mic talent show in Abeokuta, Ogun state – but he established himself with the release of ”Zanku” in 2018.

Some fans stated that Kizz Daniel is the best because of his voice and does not need foul lyrics to make good music while some chose Zlatan because of his strong affiliation with street music.

Kizz Daniel’s fans argued that he had continually dropped good songs ever since his emergence with ‘Woju’ in 2016 while Zlatan fans insist he has more control of the masses with his free flowing freestyles.

Just like the comparison between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems this will not end soon as the fans of both artistes keep defending their favourite.

Some of the songs released by Kizz Daniel in 2019 includes Madu, F**k you, Eko, Poko, and has also featured on ‘True’ with Reekado Banks, Elo baby with Young John and Tiwa Savage while Zlatan featured on ”Am I A Yahoo Boy” with Naira Marley, This Year, 4 (Days) Nights in Ekohtiebo.

Here are some of the tweets:

If you ask me about this two guys I will always tell you I love them both..Zlatan makes me to gbe body gbe se’ and also get really charged up while Kizz Daniel makes me fall in love with melodic vocal vibes..just to know about you guys retweet for Kizz like for Zlatan pic.twitter.com/RwxDPiEG5H — cynthia (@Iam_cynthia__) June 22, 2019

We are in June, so far kizz Daniel is the hottest artist in Nigeria and one of d most gifted artist Nigeria has ever had. N.B.S. — Aderinto B Adedayo (@babtunsdinto21) June 21, 2019

The best video you'll watch today Watch zlatan kill this song I love kizz Daniel oo but zlatan is my guy all day pic.twitter.com/Axf4Qws3uy — Zyhon𓅓 (@PandaInWakanda) June 22, 2019

Nigerians won't stop to amazes me, they are comparing @iamkissdaniel and Zlatan. No 1. Their fan base is different. Zlatan is just like a Lil Kesh, he won't last, he doesn't even write those lyrics, its a freestyle with foul languages. Kizz Daniel over Zlatan a million times. pic.twitter.com/3nrpHXVuOO — Lizz (@Lizzy_Donald) June 22, 2019

For those comparing Kizz Daniel and Zlatan:

Please tell me the international collabo Zlatan has… I'm waiting.

I mean can your Zlatan even do 4 bars in good english? #Zlatan #KizzDaniel #Kizz — TIPS DON'T LIE (Melanin Gang Member – MGM) (@joneroofficial) June 22, 2019

I don’t even know if it’s the problem in this country that will make y’all compare kizz Daniel to Zlatan. A whole Vado nitori olorun pic.twitter.com/slwpFK4xlz — Timmmy• Dog Father •IG: @samona.farms (@timmy_millz) June 22, 2019

Woke up to people comparing Zlatan Ibile to Kizz Daniel. As in Kizz Daniel oo, Vado!!!

This app has mad people

I'm done!!! pic.twitter.com/O8cC3glQXp — Enugu Adopted Son (@Swaaguu_Baba) June 22, 2019

So I woke up to see people comparing Zlatan to Kizz Daniel. As in,Vado the great! 🤦🏾.. Goodbye twitter.. I am not doing again pic.twitter.com/44YbucKgCV — Kameel (@Awwalkameel1) June 22, 2019

