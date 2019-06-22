Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Thousands of residents of Konkon area of Oyigbo local area of Rivers State have fled their homes following a huge fire caused by pipeline explosion in the area.

It was not clear the exact time the fire started but it was raging as at 8am Saturday. The cause of the explosion could also not be ascertained.

TPMNEWS correspondent in the state reports that the fire was raging ferociously destroying everything within reach.

The lawmaker representing Oyigbo State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Promise Nwankwo not only confirmed the raging fire, but that residents have fled their homes.

He called on Federal and State fire services to come quickly to the area to put out the fire and stop its spread to other areas.

No fire service vehicle has arrived the area as at the time of filing this report.

Konkon and many communities in Oyigbo have petroleum pipeline criss-crossing them. The area is also notorious for pipeline destruction by oil thieves.

