Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Russian-founded Ponzi scheme which dashed the hopes of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is back.

However, it has returned with a whimper.

TheCable.ng said the Ponzi scheme has repackaged itself and it is now called MMM Cooperation, promising mouth watering 50 percent return on any amount invested in it — 20 percent more than what the defunct version offered.

Some Nigerians are already falling for it.

According to thecable.ng participants are to register, invest a particular amount in the form of “providing help” and “get help” with their investment and interest back after 30 days.

The scheme shut down in April 2018 following the death of Sergei Mavrodi, its founder.

In a surprising turn of events, however, the scheme announced it had re-launched globally since January “to make Mavrodi’s legacy worthwhile.”

“Like sunrise in the morning , MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world. From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are were we are today being most populous platform all over the world with 6MILLION participants all in space of 4months,” a message on its website read.

