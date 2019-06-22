Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Lagos for the United States on a five-day official visit.

He left Saturday afternoon, according to a statement by Laolu Akande, his SSA in charge of media.

Osinbajo will be meeting with his US counterpart, Mr. Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.

Ahead of his meeting with the US Vice President in Washington D.C on Wednesday, Professor Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

In his meeting with his American counterpart, VP Osinbajo would be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, while he would be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Vice President is expected back in Abuja on Thursday

