Forty two Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP) terrorists were killed in clearance operation on Friday by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

An unspecified number escaped with gunshot wounds. Arms and ammunition were impounded. However, the MNJTF lost a Chadian soldier, while 10 other soldiers were injured.

MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said activities of the terrorists were disrupted at CROSS KAUWA-BAGA-DORON NAIRA villages, an island in Lake Chad.

“At about 6 am yesterday, 21 June 2019, troops embarked on clearance operation to Doron Naira (an island in Lake Chad), in a bid to disrupt ISWAP’s activities on the island and adjoining localities. Troops effectively suppressed ISWAP and successfully conducted the clearance operation.

“At the end of the engagement, the following statistics were recorded; 42 terrorists neutralized, several others escaped with gunshot wounds, 2 Gun trucks destroyed, 3 Motorcycles destroyed, 2 Light machine guns recovered, 2 AK 47 Riffles recovered.”

“Unfortunately, the MNJTF lost a soldier while 10 others were wounded in Action. The affected soldiers have been evacuated accordingly.”

The troops had earlier in the week, engage terrorists, killing over five and recovering arms and ammunition.

Similarly, the MNJTF also conducted air raid at the Headquarters and logistics base of a top ISWAP commander, Abu Talib, in Arege and Malkorony, with several terrorists suspected to have been killed.

