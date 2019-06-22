Islamic scholars from Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Kwara, on Saturday offered prayers for a successful tenure in office for the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The prayer, which was organised by the member representing the constituency, Rep. Raheem Olawuyi, was attended by party stalwarts, associates and friends of the lawmaker.

The prayer, which was led by the chief Imam of Omu-Aran, Alhaji Sodiq Alalobo, took place at the Constituency office of Olawuyi in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara.

In his lecture at the prayer, the Chief Imam of Osi, Alhaji Saadu Ajisefini, said the Speaker must lead with the fear of God and be faithful in all his dealings with Nigerians.

He asked lawmakers in the country to be responsible and responsible to those who voted them and those who do not give them their votes.

The Islamic Scholar urged Olawuyi to ensure the return of Islamic teachers to schools in the constituency.

Olawuyi in his response said some members of the 8th assembly held Nigeria to ransom, promising that such a thing won’t repeat itself in the 9th assembly.

“The 9th assembly will not be a rubber stamp to the executive but collaborate with the executive to move Nigeria forward.

“The victory of Femi Gbajabiamila as the speaker of the House of Representatives, is a victory for Nigeria.

“My support for Gbajabiamila before his emergency as the speaker was not borne out of selfish interests but for the collective interest of Nigerians.

“A lot of intrigues and politicking took place before his eventual emergence,” he said.

He urged the clerics to always pray for leaders, adding that their prayers can ward off sycophants and evil advisers.

Olawuyi, however, said he doesn’t want to be involved in the kind of campaigns that took place in the last elections, saying that he wants his achievements in the next four years to speak for him for re-election.

He said he organised the prayers to appreciate God for the success of APC in the last elections.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

