Alhaji Ibrahim Linco Ocheje, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has died at the age of 69.

Ocheje, who was until his death, the chairman of Kogi East Elders Advisory Council, died during a brief illness at his Ankpa residence on Friday.

In a statement issued by Mr Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in Lokoja on Saturday, Governor Yahaya Bello described the news of Ocheje’s death as a great shock, adding that his death was a big loss to the people of the state and Nigeria at large.

“The news of Ocheje’s death is a great loss not only to his family and the state but to Nigeria in general, given his contributions to the political and economic development of Kogi,’’ he said.

Bello described the deceased as a “quintessential, astute leader and businessman who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity”.

While commiserating with members of his immediate family, political associates and friends, the governor urged them to accept his death as an act of God.

“I urge you to take solace in the life that he lived. I have no doubt that Ocheje’s political and leadership style will continue to be felt by many.

“I offer you our deep condolences while praying the Almighty God to grant you, the rest of your family, the grace to endure this irreparable loss,” Bello said.

The state chairman of APC, Mr Abdulahi Bello, in a separate statement described the sudden death of one of the party’s leaders as devastating.

He said that Ocheje died when his services were most needed in the party, adding that his death had created a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

