Ghanaian singer King Promise, serves a brand new tune tagged “Bra“. The song is off his highly anticipated album ‘As Promised‘ and it is scheduled for July 5th.

The Legacy Life Entertainment singer teams up with high-profile Ghanaian Reggae and High Life act, Kojo Antwi. ‘Bra‘ was produced by GuiltyBeatz.

