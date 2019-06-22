Angry mob has beaten two suspected armed robbers to death on Saturday in Abraka, Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspects; Uchenna Ezekonyi, 27 and Mbachu Sunday, 30, were beaten to death after a failed robbery attack on one Moses Emoghene.

It was learnt that the suspects had snatched a polythene bag containing N250,000 from Emoghene, who had withdrawn the cash from the Zenith Bank branch in Abraka.

The victim, Emoghene, was said to have raised the alarm as he was being attacked by the robbers.

This attracted the mob who responded to the distress call by beaten the two suspects to death before the police could rescue them

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident to The Nation, saying it happened.

