The Burundian Swallows are in for trouble with Nigeria’s Super Eagles today as they meet in Alexandria in the first match of Group B in the African Cup of Nations.

This is because the Nigerians have been supercharged by President Muhammadu Buhari to play every match for the honour of motherland.

The President urged them to lift the flag of Nigeria high, and reinforce the reputation of the country as football powerhouse on the continent.

“I will be watching, just as millions of Nigerians would also do. You have our solid support, and we will cheer you to victory,” President Buhari said in a statement by Special adviser, Femi Adesina.

Buhari noted that football is a strong unifying force for Nigerians and urged the Super Eagles to provide a soothing balm to the many challenges facing the country, which the government is confronting with everything at its disposal.

“Nigerians are known for their unconquerable spirit. Show this in the group stages, and even beyond. Nothing but lifting of the diadem is good enough for our country,” President Buhari stated.

He also enjoined the Super Eagles to be mindful of fair play, and sportsmanlike conduct, as they strive to return home with the AFCON trophy.

Nigeria and Burundi will meet at 6pm, while Guinea and Madagascar will play the second group match at 21.00

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

