Entrepreneur, on air personality and former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Ennada commends Nigerian model and actor Alexx Ekubo for being kind to those around him but yet doesn’t try to divide others to stay relevant.

This comes after Big Brother Africa season 5 winner Uti Nwachukwu stated that 2018 BBN first runner up Ceec is the most successful housemate, but later corrected himself to say Ceec is one of the most successful after he got tongue lashed:

No be who first start race dey win am and this man @alexxekubo is a testament to this. With all his super achievements, expensive cars and enviable lifestyle, he stays humble and tries to bring others up. This man right here has gotten me and my colleagues several jobs. This sort of kindness he extends to others.

Alex has every reason to show off, but instead focuses on being kind to everyone around him. You should ask people who have worked with him.

He doesn’t cry around town asking for appreciation or trying to divide others to maintain relevance.

Make una help me hail Alex an Executive of the #ChopLifeGang, na “Real Man” e be.

#IfuEnnada #5MillionADay

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

