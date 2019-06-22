Nigerian actress, Olive Utalor has revealed her reason for turning down a marriage proposal from her fiance of several years.
While speaking with Potpourri, she explained that her fiance had promised her a car – a promise he failed to fulfill and she couldn’t have accept his proposal without a car of her own.
She however, admitted that he had supported her through school, but she doesn’t care as she found it disgusting to walk under the sun as a married woman.
She said: “On my birthday last year he promised me a car and now he wants me, Olive Utalor to get married to him without a car, it’s not proper. I don’t care if he has supported me through school. I can’t be trekking under the sun when I am somebody ‘s wife. He should go and look for his class.”
It was gathered that Utalor’s fiance is a civil servant, a primary school teacher.
However, her reaction so much disconcerted him that he contemplated taking his own life. In fact, he was said to have stood on a road perplexed, waiting for a car to run into him.
Some of the most recent films Utalor has featured are Yahoo King, Hope of Glory, Loving Soul, My Pregnant Daughter, Cursed and many others.
