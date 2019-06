Ethiopia said there was a failed coup attempt against Ambachew Mekonnen, head of one of the country’s nine regional states on Saturday, underscoring the challenges facing the new prime minister as he tries to spearhead political reforms amid widespread unrest.

“There was an organised coup attempt in Bahir Dar but it failed,” Negussu Tilahun, spokesman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told state TV on Saturday, referring to the regional capital of Amhara state.

He said efforts were under way to apprehend the coup plotters, who he said attempted to oust Mekonnen, the regional government head in Amhara, north of the capital Addis Ababa.

It was unclear who might be behind the unrest, and no group had publicly claimed responsibility.

A resident of Bahir Dar said gunfire had erupted in the town around 6:30 p.m. (1530 GMT) and fighting was continuing.

The development underscored continuing instability in parts of the Horn of African country. The reformist Abiy took power last year after three years of sporadic, deadly protests forced his predecessor to resign.

Abiy released political prisoners, unbanned political parties and prosecuted officials accused of gross human rights abuses. But ethnic violence – long held in check by the state’s iron grip – has flared up in many areas, including Amhara.

The United Nations says the violence has displaced at least 2.4 million people.

Ethiopia, a nation of 100 million people, is due to hold a national parliamentary election next year. Several opposition groups have called for the polls to be held on time despite the unrest and displacement.Reuters/NAN

