Nigerian musician, producer, performer and dancer Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno, sure knows how to relax on a beautiful weekend like this one.

The 26 year old father of one and ”Woman” crooner is a multi talented musician who knows how to thrill fans with his back to back hit songs.

Tekno will not be forgotten in a hurry for a lot of things and one of them is for producing Davido’s hit single ”IF”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp