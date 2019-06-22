The investigation is to determine what is responsible for the pipeline tragedy at Kom Kom community of the local government area on Saturday.
The explosion reportedly occurred when workers were fixing a faulty section of the pipeline.
The President, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, is extremely pained by the loss of lives in the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Rivers State.
