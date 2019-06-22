Nigeria’s Super Eagles struggled to beat Burundi 1-0 in their first match at the African Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Egypt.

Odion Ighalo’s 73 minutes strike gave the Super Eagles the lone goal victory after a lackluster performance against a Burundian side ranked 136 in the world.

Eagles dominated possession, bu poor finishing in front of goal robbed the team of several goals opportunities.

Burundi would have scored but gross inexperience robbed them of the chances they created, but they gave a good account of themselves, having six of their 15 shots hitting target.

The Super Eagles managed three shots on target from the 15 shots gotten in the match.

On 73rd minutes, Ighalo, who came in as a substitute broke the deadlock after some superb display by the Super Eagles. It was a sublime finish by Ighalo, who took advantage of Burundi’s defensive mistakes.

Ola Aina had picked up a pass from Alex Iwobi before back-heeling through to Ighalo who finished the rest of the job with a calm finish.

Even as debutants, Les Hirondelles showed they were not afraid of taking on the continent’s big giants as they had the best chances to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes. Watch Ighalo’s goal here: 🇳🇬NGA 1⃣ Vs 0⃣ BDI🇧🇮 ⚽ 🏃 Ighalo O. (Aina O.)@NGSuperEagles#AFCON2019 #NGABDI #NGA #SuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles #Blueprintafric_sports pic.twitter.com/Mq98N4TyQR — Blueprintafric Sports (@BPafric_sports) June 22, 2019 In the 14th minute, a well weighted ball from Gael Bigirimana in midfield landed perfectly on Cedric Amissi’s racing feet inside the box with the winger setting himself up with the first touch, but his effort was too close to the Nigerian keeper, Daniel Akpeyi. Bigirimana had another brilliant opportunity when he struck a stinging free-kick from range in the 28th minute with Akpeyi being forced to fist it away as it came with pace and power. Burundi were denied by the bar in the 37th minute when Cedric Nsabiyumva’s header off a Shassir Nahimana free-kick on the left came against the woodwork. Nsabiyumva picked up the rebound but his volley went wide off target. Despite commanding most of the possession, Nigeria had limited chances at goal and their best effort on target was on 12 minutes when Paul Ebere forced keeper Nahimana to a great save with a header off an Iwobi cross. Samuel Chukwueze was the most exciting player off the left wing as his pace and trickery on the ball often proved to be too much to bear for the Burundian defenders. Nigeria were forced to make a change six minutes to the break when Abdullahi Shehu was stretchered off and his place taken by Collins Chidozie on the right side of defense. The Eagles came back hungrier in the second half and played with more urgency. Six minutes after the restart, Kenneth Omeruo’s header at the backpost off a Peter Etebo freekick went inches wide. In the 70th minute, Chukweuze had a chance with a dinking effort as he raced though on goal from the left but the effort was over. A minute on the turn, Abdul Razak Fiston, Burundi’s top scorer during the qualifiers almost caught keeper Akpeyi off his line with a shot from range, but the shot stopper managed to dive well to his right and palm the ball away. Just after Ighalo’s introduction, Burundi’s coach Olivier Niyungeko made a defensive change, Shassir Nahimana coming off for Christophe Nduwarugira. But, the change didn’t provide the shield it was aimed at with Ighalo icing the cake after 73 minutes. Burundi almost found a way back into the game immediately when Akpeyi made an error handling a cross, but Fiston could not take advantage, his shot at goal blocked.

