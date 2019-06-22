Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Saturday said that it has begun investigation into a serious incident involving an Air Peace Boeing aircraft that skidded off the runway to the left about 1300 meters from the Runway 21 threshold of the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The aircraft was ferrying 94 passengers and six crew members on its flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

Spokesman of AIB, Mr Tunji Oketumbi disclosed this in a statement. He said the airline has been notified of the serious incident.

Oketunbi said all passengers and crew members on the aircraft with registration number 5N- BRN were quickly evacuated; even as the AIB has dispatched its investigators to the site of serious incident.

The Nation reports that the AIB did not adduce any reason for the incident.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has confirmed the incident involving its aircraft in Port Harcourt, attributing it to runway excursion.

In a statement by its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Toyin Olajide, the airline said: ”We confirm that Air Peace Flight Flight P47291 Abuja-Port Harcourt had a runway excursion upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on June 22 due to heavy downpour.

“Our professional crew quickly recovered within seconds of the incident and the aircraft was successfully normalised.

“Our esteemed passengers on board the flight were calm during the incident and disembarked normally.

“Our teams of experts and the authorities are currently reviewing the incident and we will give our cooperation for a thorough exercise.

“We apologise to our esteemed passengers for the inconvenience caused them and wish to assure them that we will continue to prioritise their safety in all our operations.”

