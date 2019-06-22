An accused in a burglary trial stunned the courtroom, when he pooped in the dock, then hurled the faeces at the judge, screaming: It’s protein.It’s good for you’.

According to a report by Metro UK, the stunning behaviour halted the trial in Miami, Florida as the courtroom was cleared.

Thirty three-year old Dorleans Philidor stunning act happened just as closing arguments were about to begin.

Officials said Philidor’s waste didn’t fly far enough to hit Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh.

Lawyers fled the courtroom at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida as cops and correctional officers swarmed in to subdue Philidor.

No jurors were present at the time, with the arguments later heard in a different courtroom.

Amazingly, jurors acquitted Philidor of breaking into a North Miami Beach home later on Friday afternoon.

The career criminal, who has multiple previous convictions, could now face a separate trial over his faeces-throwing.

The suspect tried a similar suspected stalling tactic during Thursday’s lunch recess, the Miami Herald reported.

That saw him poop on himself, before smearing it all over his own body, and his holding cell, which was next to the courtroom.

Officials were forced to evacuate half of the building’s floor so it could be cleaned and disinfected.

After that incident, a doctor was drafted in to try and establish whether Philidor was faking a mental illness.

They decided the suspected housebreaker was of sound mind, and said the hearing should continue as planned.

Philidor was charged with breaking into a house while its owner was inside. She called police, who arrived in time to capture him.

