Residents of Bwari Area Council of the FCT who participated in a Federal Government’s free medical intervention programme, have commended the effort, while calling for a consistent medical intervention.

The residents spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of a three days free medical intervention program of the Federal Government in Bwari, Abuja.

The intervention program was led by the Abuja University Teaching Hospital (AUTH), in partnership with Doctors on the Move Africa and A3 Hospital and Consultancy Services.

Mrs Hauwa Mohammed, a mother who brought her children for the service expressed appreciation on the initiative.

“Even if it is once in a year we get such free services, we will be grateful because we really are in need of medical attention here and most of us cannot afford it.

“This is a big one and we are truly appreciative and happy, “Mohammed said.

While commending the government, she also prayed that the program remained consistent.

Similarly, Miss Farida Abdullahi who had a surgery at the centre also commended government’s efforts to reach out to the people with health challenges.

Abdullahi, who said that she has had an abscess at the back of her ear for a long time, was grateful that she was finally able to have it removed at the centre.

Also, Mr Chinedu Osita who got free eye service described the program as a life saving experience.

Osita, who said that he had the need for reading glasses for sometime but was not able to afford it, could not hide his joy after he was tested and given free reading glasses and some drugs for his eyes.

“It is only God that will bless them for us, more grease to their elbows, I also pray that others get this opportunity and I pray government increase this outreach farther into the hinterland,” he said.

Dr Ramsey Yalma, Consultant, Public Health, AUTH, told NAN that the service had been quite rewarding, seeing those who could not access medical services finally getting it at no cost whatsoever.

