American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, Curtis James Jackson known professionally as 50 Cent, is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

Fiddy’s contributions to music, film and television are part of the things that earned him the fabled honour. Other notable names that will be inducted next year include Wendy Williams and Alicia Keys.

The rapper reacted to the news on Instagram, joking that he finally “made it.”

“This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona said in a press release. “Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

