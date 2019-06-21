Hypertek digital boss 2Baba features vocal powerhouse Waje on his latest song titled ”Frenemies” which means fake friends. People who pretend to smile in your face but behind you have ulterior motives are surely everywhere.

Although in March, Waje shook the whole music industry with a video she made, lamenting how bad the music business was for her and she was moving on to other things. This collaboration might be a comeback for her, we do not know, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

2Baba took to social media to share something about his new single. He wrote: Dis song came from a place in my soul that I don’t open too often…

#onelove

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

