The National Coordinator of Buhari-Osinbajo Hope Movement (BOHM), Mr. Seyi Bamigbade has dispelled the rumour making the rounds that the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to frustrate appointment of the immediate past Governor of the State, Akinwunmi Ambode into the yet-to-be-constituted cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Seyi, who stated this in Lagos while speaking with journalists blamed the rumour on fifth columnists whom he said were doing so to create confusion in the APC family and invent rancour between the former governor and his benefactor.

He said, “There is no rancour between Asiwaju Tinubu and former Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, people should just disregard those information flying on the social media. APC is one family. What they do not know is that Asiwaju discovered Ambode in the first place and what exist between them is a relationship between a father and son.

“Where did they get the information from? Was it President Buhari that told them that Asiwaju came to report somebody to him? These rumours are being peddled by faceless groups looking for recognition.’’

Seyi added that, “Everyone including Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC chieftains want the president to take the country to next level. The president too on his own knows the kind of cabinet he wants to constitute. It is not function of our expectation, we trust that he will choose the best, the brightest and the fittest to move Nigeria forward.”

He affirmed that,’’ Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode did very well as Lagos State Governor. The evidences are there for all to see. Today, all Lagosians including myself can see his report card; it is public domain, he has scored well, have shown prudence, especially in the use of resources of the state. He never took any foreign loan to plunge the state into debt. He ran a four years race and didn’t disappoint us. The projects he executed speaks for him.”

According to him, all that Ambode achieved as Lagos governor is a reflection of a very good administrator who is a thinker and a doer.

Seyi lauded Buhari for being there for all Nigerians and associating with former governor Ambode, urging the president to utilize his brilliance for his next level development plans at the national level for the development of the country.

