Change is the only constant thing we know. After completing her 2 album deal with X3M Music in April, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko popular as Simi has officially launched her record label known as ”Studio Brat”.

”Jericho” her latest single featuring Patoranking, dropped under Studio Brat. In her words, she wrote:

STUDIO BRAT – The Record Company @studiobratt

The norm is to do a formal and proper press release, with big, impersonal words – but this is me and you.

We started with true laughs, constructive criticism, silly jokes and personal moments. We’re gonna keep it that

way.

All I’ve ever wanted was to live my dreams – to do it on my terms, but for you. Each step I’ve taken has brought me here. This is only the beginning of the best part of my journey. I hope that you stand with me, fight with me, love with me and grow with me. My team and I have continuously put our hearts into it. Like Michael Jackson said, “Don’t stop till you get enough…” We never want to let you down. Proof: I’m using a Michael Jackson quote.

So, with a heart full of excitement, I introduce Studio Brat to you. It’s Ours. Let’s do what we do! 💙

