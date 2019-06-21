By Jennifer Okundia

Talented songstress, songwriter and producer Simi releases a beautiful song titled ”Jericho” featuring dancehall singer and ”Lenge Lenge” crooner Patoranking.

The 31 year old says the song is for her baby, whom she will follow anywhere including Jericho. Adasa Cookey directed the track and Vtekdawesome gets production credit.

Jericho was released on Simi’s new record label Studio Brat. Watch the old school themed visual and enjoy the choreography as well.

