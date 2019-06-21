By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday in Port Harcourt commissioned the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Treatment Plant, built by African Circle Pollution Management Limited at the cost of $8 million.

In his address, Osinbajo said the project was in line with the Federal Government’s policy of Build Operate and Transfer Agreement between African Circle and the Federal Government. He said the agreement is for a period of 20 years.

He said that Africa Circle had by the completion of the facility, executed a good part of the agreement.

He said that the Federal Government would continue its partnership with Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited for the promotion of environmental protection and sanitation.

Osinbajo stated that the commissioning was another opportunity for Nigeria to lead the way in the improvement of the environment.

He added that the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy would be diligently pursued, noting that the dredging of Warri Port was on course with a railway line into the hinterland.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari said the Federal Government would give the company all the necessary support in the spirit of ease of doing business Policy.

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba said that the facility would collect oil waste and transform them into meaningful by-product.

He said that the company had invested $8 million in setting up the company which would help to clean up the maritime industry.

Former Head of State, Rtd General Abdulsalami Abubakar said that the company was a necessary addition to the maritime sector.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike seized the opportunity to call on Osinbajo to prevail on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to work with the State Government to create the right environment for the development of the state.

Wike also called for the dredging of the Rivers Port Waterway to increase economic activities at the Port, which will generate more employment

Wike regretted that the NPA had not been good neighbours to the Rivers State Government.

He informed Osinbajo that the NPA entered into an agreement with the Rivers State Government to construct the Industry Road leading to the Port Facility, but that the Federal Agency reneged on its commitment.

“I want to report the NPA to Your Excellency, the Vice President. They have not been good neighbours. We entered into an agreement to fund the construction of the Industry Road leading to the Port. The NPA reneged and the State Government had to fund the project single-handedly.

“Till date, the NPA has not paid its counterpart fund for the construction of that road. All they are interested in, is to collect rents from the occupants of the Port”, he said.

The governor urged Rivers Born Executive Director of the NPA to work with other officials of the agency to actualize the dredging of Rivers Port.

“The Port here has to be dredged. Without the dredging of the waterway to this port, employment cannot be generated. I call on the Rivers son who is an executive director in NPA to work for the dredging of the waterway by NPA”, he said.

Wike said he would support Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited to create employment opportunities for the good of Rivers people.

He thanked the company for cleaning up the environment and Rivers waterway through the facility.

The Commissioning of the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Management Treatment Plant constructed by African Circle Pollution Management Limited was witnessed by captains of industry and top government officials.

