Nigerians have taken to social media on Friday to accuse former Presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, of making money with Leah Sharibu’s name.

It will be recalled that Leah Sharibu is one of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists last year.

In an attempt at reintroducing her case in national and global consciousness, Omokri launched a book: “Leah Sharibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind,” and also introduced customs made ‘Free Leah Sharibu’ T-shirts for varying amounts of money, which has been patronized by notable Nigerians.

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, the former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria; a former finance minister, Senator Nenadi Usman; Umar Sani, a former spokesman for ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, are among those who have bought the T-shirt for prices ranging between N30,000 and N100,000.

The former Presidential media aide says he has traveled to twenty-seven countries in a bid to fulfill his promise of reintroducing Leah’s case, a tour some say he is using to enrich his pocket. The accusation led to the trending of #RenoUndarted on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions from the #RenoUndarted trend…

And I heard that Pastor Reno Omokri of PDP is using the unfortunate Leah Sharibu saga to make money for himself home and abroad… #RenoUndarted pic.twitter.com/fNCutzunyl — Ezeaka Chidozie Ishola Buharideen (@Ezeakachidozie) June 21, 2019

.@renoomokri should tell us how many books have been sold. How many shirts were sold. And how much he has remitted to Leah Sharibu's father? Plus, why does the money have to go through his account????#RenoUndarted — TracyChels (@ChelsTracy) June 21, 2019

Native Doctor Reno 'mockery' have been scamming people with Leah's name. Yesterday it was Festus Adedayo who wanted to reap where he did not sow, today, news broke that Reno have been cornering money for Leah. Can anything good come out of PDP Niggas? #RenoUndarted — Buhari Girlfriend 🎗 (@TreasureNgr) June 21, 2019

Oga @renoomokri just admit that you're using Leah Sharibu to make money for yourself if you can't provide the evidence just rest. Speaking of people want to be like you I laugh 😄 is only your followers that will want to be like you. #RenoUndarted #RenoUndarted bring evidence. https://t.co/GQYCMUCkzK — Nifemi💟 (@nifemi_miz) June 21, 2019

