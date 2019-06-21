Nicki Minaj makes her much anticipated return after taking a social media sabbatical, with her new single “MEGATRON,” with features from her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

In a line from the song, the rapper mentions her lover’s name: My name is Nicki M, I’m in a sticky Benz That mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken.

The video, directed by Mike Ho, was shot in a jungle setting, co – starring Barbie and her boo. The couple shows off their chemistry in the steamy pool scenes, while Nicki sets her lime green Lamborghini on fire at the end.

The song has already garnered over 2m views in less than 9 hours.

