The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger on Friday offered support to 550 victims of rainstorm disaster in Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The occurred on April 7 in New Bwari, Kuchin, Ijah, and Goipee communities of the local government area where at least 550 houses were affected.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, Head, Minna Operations Office, while distributing the relief materials on behalf of the Director General of the agency, Alh. Mustapha Maihaja, urged the victims to use the materials judiciously by rebuilding structures that were destroyed during the disaster.

“The relief is part of NEMA humanitarian support to victims of disaster, although the agency cannot compensate you for all you lost to the wind, but it is important for you to use the materials judiciously and try to build back the destroyed structures,” she said.

Maihaja added that the relief materials included roofing sheets, nails, cements, clothes and mats.

Malam Audu Samu, District Head of the affected communities and Mr Isaac Yero, Village Head of New Bwari, who spoke on behalf of the victims, thanked the Federal Government for the gesture, describing it as timely.

They gave assurance of monitoring the beneficiaries so as to ensure that the relief materials were used for the purpose they were meant for.

Stakeholders such as officials from the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), traditional leaders, and security personnel were present during the distribution.

