The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal Office on Thursday secured the conviction of one Alhaji Abdullahi Usman before Justice Abubakar Jauro of the Gombe State High Court.

Usman faced a one-count charge, bordering on obtaining goods by false pretence.

The convict who hails from Adamawa approached the owner of Fusaha Stores, operating in Gombe on the pretence that he was a wealthy businessman from Adamawa State.

By the end of their discussion, Usman had convinced Fusaha Stores owner to supply him large quantities of goods.

The goods included: Gezina, already-made agbada, lace materials, wrappers, native caps, assorted perfumes, shoes, wristwatches, GSM recharge cards and telephone handsets, all of which amounted to N10, 435, 000.00.

Following his request, he was also given $5000 equivalent of Nigerian currency, calculated at the rate of N367 per dollar, which translated to N1, 835,000.00.

With the goods loaded for him in his vehicle, he sped away, escaping through Alkaleri on his way to Bauchi.

He was, however, arrested on Bauchi Road by the officers of the 33 Artllery, Nigeria Army Corps Artillery, Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi, following intelligence report and handed over the to EFCC, Gombe Zonal Office for further investigation.

He was arraigned on June, 27 2018 by the Commission before Justice Jauro of on one-count charge to which he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in prison and later got bail.

His trial began on July 9, 2018 with prosecution counsel A.Y. Muntaka calling five witnesses against him and tendering relevant documents to prove his case. Muntaka closed the case on the April 16, 2019.

During the course of the trial, the convict jumped bail as a result of which the prosecution applied for his trial in absentia on March 19, 2019, which was granted by the court without any objection from the defence counsel.

The defence team also did not call any witness nor tendered any document in Usman’s defence. Having adopted written addresses on May 16, 2019, Justice Jauro slated judgement for Thursday.

He convicted the defendant and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

